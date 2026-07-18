Video: No Bridge, Arunachal Women Crawl Upside Down On Rope To Cross River

They risk their lives every day just to go to work, and call themselves "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

A video, showing women crossing a river in Arunachal Pradesh by tying themselves to a rope and crawling upside down to cross a river, has sparked concern on social media.

The video shows women with baskets on their bags first securing themselves with a traditionally made rope. They then climb onto a steel wire and crawl upside down to reach the other side, in an apparent absence of a bridge or any other route.

The incident has been captured from the Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting severe connectivity issues that the women have to face just so they can reach their fields for farming.

In the video, the women can be seen securing themselves with ropes and carefully traversing the river on the makeshift arrangement, risking their lives in the absence of a proper bridge. One of them even jokes that they are "Khatron ke khiladi" (Players of danger).

The visuals have triggered concern over the lack of basic infrastructure in some remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. At the same time, the video has also drawn widespread appreciation for the resilience and courage of the women, who navigate such dangerous conditions.

The incident underscores the urgent need for proper road and bridge connectivity in border and extreme interior villages, especially during the monsoon season when rivers swell and access becomes even more difficult.

(With inputs from Ripunjoy Das in Dibrugarh)