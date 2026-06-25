Is Eleven Really Dead? Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About His Character's Fate In Stranger Things

Months after the final episode of Stranger Things was released, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about the fate of her character, Eleven. After the finale of the beloved Netflix series, many believed that Eleven had survived. Mike Wheeler imagined a future in which she survives the final showdown with Vecna in the Upside Down.

During a live recording of Happy Sad Confused at 92NY, Mille Bobby Brown opened up about the fate of Eleven. The actress told the host that after the finale was aired, the co-creators texted her to remind her not to reveal Eleven's fate to the rest of the world. “They were like, ‘Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge. No one else knows. It's just us three. And what we do with that information, it'll be up to them,” she shared.

Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Eleven's Fate

During the chat, Brown recalled watching various online reactions with her husband Jake Bongiovi after the finale dropped on New Year's Eve. “Jake was like, ‘Ooh, these are really split.' And the whole cast thinks I'm dead,” Brown said playfully. “One, rude. It's so rude of them. There's something to it, surely. You guys are projecting! It's like, ‘Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!' But I was like, ‘Believe!' Let's have some hope here,” she added.

When asked again, Brown shared, “All people say now is, ‘Do you believe?' And of course I believe. I have to believe, honestly, otherwise January will come around again," referring to the post-Stranger Things slump she fell into after the series ended. “I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression. It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person,” she revealed.

She further added that throughout the month of January, she spent her time reconnecting with her Stranger Things co-stars and mending any unresolved tensions, as she wanted their personal relationships to continue even after the series had ended.

Duffer Brothers on Eleven's Fate

Previously, during an interview with Variety, the show's co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed, "There was never a version of the script where it was Eleven down in that basement.” They continued, “It was finding a way to come up with an ending where it was not that simple but also bittersweet and where there was hope there.”

While the Duffer Brothers refused to elaborate on Eleven's fate, they confirmed: “Eleven does not communicate with Mike in any way," as any contact would risk bringing her back and starting the cycle once again.