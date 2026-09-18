Watch: Dad-To-Be Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja. Internet Loves His 'Matured' Look

Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh offered his prayers at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja early this morning. Dressed in a pink kurta, Ranveer Singh was seen folding his hands before the idol and seeking Bappa's blessings. What caught the internet's attention was his calm, composed and “mature” public persona.

Sharing the video from the mandap, an X user wrote, “Ranveer Singh also visited Lalbaugcha Raja today to seek Bappa's blessings.

“A lot has changed about Ranveer since the success of Dhurandhar. He seems more well-dressed, more mature and more grounded than before.

“At the same time, he appears to be getting more religious and keeping himself away from unnecessary media attention.”

The post invited a plethora of comments.

“Maturity seems totally different... Personality change is clearly visible...” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Ranveer is a role model for the youth of Bharat, both on-screen and off-screen.”

A third comment read, “Now [he is the] father of two children, so there is maturity and responsibility that comes with being a dignified father.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone treated their Instafam to wholesome family pictures on their firstborn daughter Dua's second birthday on September 8.

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child. Deepika also showed her baby bump in the latest maternity pictures. However, what intrigued the internet most were the facial similarities between baby Dua and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer shared the news of their second pregnancy on April 19.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram. The picture showed their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Also Read | 'First-Born Daughter Looks Like Dad': Internet Can't Get Enough Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Daughter Dua's New Pics