Paramedical Student, 22, Stabbed To Death By Classmate Inside UP Hospital

A 22-year-old paramedical student was allegedly stabbed to death by one of her classmates inside the CT scan room of the district hospital attached to the autonomous State Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday, police said.

Victim Kashish Patel of Bareilly, who was pursuing a diploma in CT-scan, sustained severe injuries on the neck and was referred to a private hospital in Bareilly.

She succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

A staff nurse, Nidhi Sehgal, who intervened to save the student, also suffered injuries in the attack.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said accused Sagar (24), a resident of Kanpur and a fellow paramedical student, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attack appears to have stemmed from a dispute linked to alleged one-sided love.

Police are also probing whether the assault was premeditated.

Circle Officer (City) Amarnath Verma said the case, initially registered for an attempt to murder, will be converted into a murder case following the student's death.

"All aspects, including the motive behind the crime, are being thoroughly investigated," he said.

Medical College Principal Dr Sangeeta Aneja said a high alert was declared in the college immediately after the incident and a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the sequence of events, security arrangements and circumstances leading to the attack.

Police said the accused was overpowered by the college's security personnel while he was trying to flee and handed over to them.

Further legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from the victim's family, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)