Case Against Government Teacher For Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors In UP

A government primary school teacher was suspended and booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students, officials said on Friday.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Mukul Anand Pandey said the action was taken against the assistant teacher posted at a primary school in the district after villagers complained that he had allegedly behaved inappropriately with two girls studying in Classes 1 and 3.

He said statements of the victims and other students were recorded and the allegations were found to be prima facie true.

Pandey said the school being run by the accused had already been closed on the directions of the block education officer.

The BSA said the alleged conduct violated the government servants' code of conduct and was unbecoming of a teacher, following which the accused was placed under suspension pending further inquiry.

Station House Officer Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said an FIR was registered against the accused teacher on July 1, and further legal action is underway.

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