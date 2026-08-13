UP Vet Jumps To Death Week After Accusing Woman Of Cheating Him Of Rs 1.4 Crore

A 52-year-old veterinary doctor has died by suicide after jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after being cheated of over a crore.

The man has been identified as Dr Parmatma Singh, a veterinary officer in Maharajganj.

He left a suicide note naming Garima Singh, against whom he had earlier filed a police complaint for defrauding him of Rs 1.4 crore under the pretext of getting his home loan waived. He also named her father Dhruv Narayan Singh, a railway station superintendent.

Garima Singh, who holds a PhD, and her father were arrested and were already behind bars.

Garima Singh and her father who were accused of fraud

This morning, Parmatma Singh went to the terrace of his building in Basant Enclave in Rajendra Nagar after having breakfast. After taking a stroll for about 15 minutes, he reportedly jumped off the terrace. The incident was captured on CCTV.

His wife rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence. The police have sent his body for a post-mortem and registered a fraud case, said City Superintendent of Police Nimish Patil.

The vet had filed the police complaint against Garima Singh about a week earlier. In his complaint, he had alleged that she had taken his documents under the pretext of getting his home loan waived.

However, he claimed, she had secured loans from six different banks using those documents in February. He had been receiving recovery calls from the banks, the vet had alleged.