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General Motors Facing Backlash For Replacing Over 1,000 Human Workers With 50 Robots At Detroit Plant

General Motors has replaced workers with robots at its Detroit plant amid union concerns and an automation push.

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General Motors Facing Backlash For Replacing Over 1,000 Human Workers With 50 Robots At Detroit Plant
GM installs 50 cobots at Michigan plant, eliminating over 1,000 assembly jobs.
  • General Motors cut over 1,000 jobs at its Detroit assembly plant and added 50 robots.
  • The new collaborative robots work alongside humans to attach vehicle body panels.
  • GM stated robots improve safety, ergonomics, and help maintain competitiveness.
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General Motors is facing backlash from labour unions after cutting more than 1,000 jobs at its main Detroit assembly plant and replacing the human workers with 50 new robot units. After softening its EV commitments, the US automaker deployed "collaborative robots," or cobots, at the Michigan facility. These machines now work alongside the remaining staff to attach vehicle body panels on the moving assembly line.

The automaker confirmed that the dozens of robotic units had been added to the plant as part of its broader automation strategy, according to a report in New York Post. The company added that the cobots are necessary to stay competitive as well as improve "safety nd ergonomics" for the workers.

"We've been installing cobots across our manufacturing footprint as part of a broader push to bring more advanced technology into our operations," spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

"At Factory ZERO, we are implementing them alongside our team, helping improve safety and ergonomics, while keeping our operations flexible and competitive."

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Trade Unions Protest

The decision, however, has not gone down well with the trade unions. United Auto Workers Local 22 President James Cotton said the machines are simply taking jobs from his union members.

"It's always a concern when you see a robot coming to a plant, especially after they have laid off over a thousand people," Cotton was quoted as saying by Crain's Detroit. "They say it's the wave of the future, and if that's so, they're taking away jobs from people."

"From top to bottom, we're disgusted that they have cobots in our plants

In the first quarter of 2026, GM reported $4.25 billion in profits, up 22% from the same period the previous year, according to Yahoo! Finance.

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