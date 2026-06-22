Is GTA 6 Priced At $100? Truth Behind Viral Leak By European Retailer

With just three days until Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) pre-orders go live, social media is rife with speculation about the potential pricing of one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. While official prices remain unconfirmed, eagle-eyed gamers recently spotted early GTA 6 listings on a Portuguese retailer's inventory within the FNAC marketplace. The unexpected leak has fueled a massive discussion online as gamers debate the future of video game prices that could be dictated by the direction Take Two and Rockstar take.

FNAC Portugal listed multiple GTA 6 product pages under generic Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) names. The listings, labelled RS1, RS4, and RS5, were priced at €89.99, €119.99, and €199.99. These prices convert to roughly $103, $138, and $229. Online fans interpreted them as pricing for the standard, special/deluxe, and collector's editions, respectively.

Though Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything, a well-known industry insider named billbil-kun, who has previously leaked game prices accurately, claimed that these figures are merely placeholder prices, contradicting the unconfirmed rumours.

"Looks like many people (including Rockstar) are trying to disturb my holidays. Those SKUs are just placeholders because EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren't belonging to Take Two traditional games prefixes," the leaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding: "So those prices are random ones."

Take Two Statement

While speculations are unlikely to die down, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, has previously addressed the claims about GTA 6's pricing. Speaking at the Interactive Innovation Conference in April, Zelnick hinted that GTA 6 will not touch the super-premium price point that has been floated in the past.

"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less for the value delivery," said Zelnick.

"How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

Zelnick stated that game pricing has actually gotten cheaper over the years, pointing out that the majority of new games have been priced in the range of $60-$70 for over a decade.

"If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."

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GTA 6 Release

On Thursday (Jun 18), Rockstar Games officially kicked off the summer promotional campaign for the latest GTA installment by dropping the game's official cover artwork and announcing that pre-orders will open on June 25 through digital storefronts and select retailers.

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, the second best-selling video game of all time, and expectations could hardly be higher.