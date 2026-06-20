'5-Minute Video Call, 9 Days of Marriage': Chinese Man Seeks Divorce After Spending Rs 36 Lakh On Wedding

A Chinese man is seeking a divorce, having married a woman three days after meeting her virtually via a five-minute video call. Surnamed Gu, the 32-year-old man from the eastern province of Zhejiang, spent 200 yuan (Rs 2,788) to register with a local matchmaking centre, which introduced him to a 30-year-old woman from northwestern China's Shaanxi province.

Gu, an only child, blamed parental pressure for his rushed decision and is now suing the matchmakers in addition to the divorce.

The woman's online profile stated she had no debts, no criminal record, and no serious illness or genetic diseases. It also said she had agreed to a "flash marriage and marrying far away". During their video call, Gu asked about her job and family, while the matchmaker answered most of the questions, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The woman said she worked as a salesperson, while the matchmaker assured Gu that a credit history report and a premarital medical examination report would be provided before the wedding.

Despite never meeting in person, Gu and his family decided to proceed with the marriage, spending 265,000 yuan (Rs 36.95 lakh) in total, including a 100,000-yuan (Rs 13.94 lakh) bride price and a 160,000-yuan (Rs 22.31 lakh) matchmaking fee. The matchmaker escorted the woman to Gu's city, and the couple registered their marriage three days later. Gu's family never met the woman's parents.

Things Unravel

However, things unravelled soon after the marriage. Gu took his new wife to the bank to check her credit report, only to find out she had 100,000 yuan worth of debt to her name. The woman claimed that the debt belonged to her ex-boyfriend.

Gu also noticed the name on her mobile payment app, which requires real-name verification, did not match the name he had been given by the matchmakers. The woman later disclosed she had elevated liver enzymes and needed to lose weight, though she insisted this would not affect her fertility.

Nine days after the wedding, Gu sought a divorce. The woman initially agreed but later sued him instead, claiming his request caused her depression, and demanding 50,000 yuan (Rs 6.97 lakh) in compensation. Gu has also sued the matchmaking centre for a refund, which it has refused, alleging the couple staged the dispute.