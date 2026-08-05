Telangana Police Bike Used For Rapido Ride? Video Viral, Inspector Under Lens

A Bizarre controversy has erupted after a police patrol motorcycle was allegedly used for commercial Rapido bike-taxi services, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident came to light after a Rapido passenger booked a ride from Ambedkar Junction to Subedari for Rs 26 in Telangana's Warangal, and to his surprise, the rider allegedly arrived on a police motorcycle bearing registration TS 09 PC 2795, which was attached to Enumamula police station.

When the passenger questioned the use of the police vehicle, the rider allegedly claimed that the motorcycle had been given to him by a friend who was a police constable.

The confused passenger recorded the interaction, and the video subsequently circulated widely on social media, prompting questions over the alleged misuse of government resources.

The motorcycle is reportedly one of the Blue Colt vehicles deployed by the police for emergency response, patrols and reaching crime scenes quickly. Its alleged use for a private commercial service has raised concerns over accountability and the proper use of police resources.

Enumamula Circle Inspector J Suresh confirmed that the motorcycle belonged to the police station and the vehicle was being used by SI Shankar, while Guvva Siddharth was allegedly using it for Rapido services.

After the incident, CI said the Sub-Inspector was warned and he has prepared a report recommending disciplinary action against SI Shankar, which was forwarded to the Warangal Commissioner of Police.

Senior police officials are expected to verify the viral video, vehicle records and surrounding circumstances before taking further action against the sub-inspector.

The allegations have triggered a demand for a thorough inquiry into how the government vehicle was allegedly made available for commercial use and whether any police personnel facilitated the arrangement.