KTR Threatens Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's House Over Telangana Jobs

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has stepped up his attack on the Congress's Revanth Reddy government over jobs in Telangana.

He warned that he would hold a protest outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi if the party failed to fulfil its promises to the state's youth.

Speaking to NDTV, KTR blamed the Congress government of cheating unemployed youth after coming to power with promises of a "Youth Calendar" and two lakh government jobs.

He said Rahul Gandhi should take moral responsibility for what he called the government's failure to meet the expectations of Telangana's job seekers. Andreminded Congress of its poll promise which was made by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the assembly election campaign in Telangana.

KTR questioned the government's claim of providing 70,000 jobs and challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prove the figure, saying he was ready to quit politics if the claim was proved.

The latest political fight escalated after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks about engineering graduates. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said around 1.5 lakh engineering graduates come out of colleges every year. He said many graduates should be ready to take up jobs and learn practical skills instead of waiting only for engineering-related jobs.

"Every year, 150,000 engineering graduates come out with degrees," Revanth Reddy said. He questioned their employability and called the situation "criminal waste", saying that having an engineering degree should not stop youngsters from taking up smaller jobs or learning practical skills.

KTR as well as other opposition parties have strongly objected to the remarks and accused the Chief Minister of insulting educated youth.

Launching attack on Chief Minister, KTR demanded an apology to engineering students and unemployed youngsters.

KTR also referred to the suicide attempt by Khammam's youth Gaddam Venu and alleged that unemployment and lack of job opportunities had pushed young people into distress and appealed to youngsters not to take extreme steps.

KTR blamed Rahul Gandhi of speaking about youth issues in other states while ignoring Telangana's unemployed youth. He said the BRS would continue to raise the issue inside and outside the Assembly and even go to Delhi and launch protest outside the house of Rahul Gandhi.