Cockroach Janta Party, BJP, Congress And The Tale Of Three Protests

There's a student protest underway in the country against the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak.

To add to it, the BJP today launched its own nationwide protest against Rahul Gandhi, objecting to the Leader of Opposition's dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence over paper leak and seeking education reforms on Tuesday.

Then there's a third protest, too.

The Congress has launched a countrywide protest, condemning the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in Delhi, while also condemning the police action against CJP activists during their protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

The Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, which has been leading the students' protest seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, has made it clear: that for any talks for resolution the government will have to take the lead. The talks, it said, can be held at a neutral venue or at Jantar Mantar.

The BJP Protest

The BJP is holding protests across the country outside Congress offices. The sources in the party confirmed the step will be taken in response to Congress' "unruly behaviour".

"Rahul Gandhi's conduct was entirely unbecoming and reprehensible. Despite holding a dignified position like that of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi does not take it seriously--this became evident from his behaviour," BJP chief Nitin Nabin said following Congress' protest outside the PM's residence.

BJP MP Sambit Patra had also condemned the action by Congress.

"This location has its own security arrangements, protocols, and dignity. In such a situation, if any undesirable or antisocial element infiltrates that crowd and attempts to exploit the situation or compromise the security arrangements, would that be appropriate for democracy? Is it right to put the Prime Minister's premises and residence at such a security risk in this manner? Should such tampering with the Prime Minister's security be done?" Patra said.

The Congress Protest

Demonstrations were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jabalpur and Bhubaneswar, where Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre and accused the government of suppressing democratic protests.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress and Keralam Students Union (KSU) workers held a protest over the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders in Delhi.

In Guwahati, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest condemning the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the subsequent detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, also held a demonstration against the detention of the party leaders during the LKM protest.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also joined the protest outside the PM's home.

How It All Began

The CJP, which began as a satirical protest but quickly evolved into a nationwide, youth-led movement, said Tuesday they will continue their protest in New Delhi, refusing to leave their sit-in site a day after police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of them as they tried to march toward Parliament.

On Monday, the protesters, mostly young students, converged on the Jantar Mantar protest site in the heart of New Delhi, in a show of force.

Delhi Police fired tear gas to stop thousands of protesters from marching to parliament. Dozens of protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes, witnesses said.

Video of police beating protesters and dragging them away spread on social media, fueling public outrage.

The protests gained momentum over the weekend after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose three-week hunger strike has become a symbol of the protests, was forcibly taken to a hospital by police.

