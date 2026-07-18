KTR's "<i>Gaddari Ka Ghar</i>" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's "<i>Mohabbat Ki Dukaan</i>" Remark

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi using a catchphrase the Congress leader often utilises in his election speeches.

Accusing him of not delivering on his promise of jobs in Telangana, KTR said Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop of love) has become "gaddari ka ghar" (the house of treachery).

Addressing a large gathering at the Yuvajana Sangarama Sadassu at Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad, KTR said Rahul Gandhi had failed to honour commitments made to unemployed youth during his visit to Ashok Nagar.

"Since you don't know Telugu, you don't understand the pain of Telangana's youth. So I'm speaking to you in a language you understand," KTR said.

"You spoke of a mohabbat ki dukaan, but for Telangana's youth it has become a gaddari ka ghar," he remarked.

Questioning the Congress leadership, KTR asked about the status of key election assurances, including 2 lakh government jobs, an annual job calendar, a Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, scooters for women, and Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans. He alleged that despite repeated promises, lakhs of unemployed people were still waiting for recruitment notifications.

Also read: Court Junks Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi After He Expresses Regret

"Rahul-ji, what happened to your promise of 2 lakh jobs? What happened to the job calendar? What happened to the Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance? What happened to the promise of scooters for our sisters and Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans for the youth?" KTR asked.

Accusing the Congress government of prioritising politics over governance, KTR claimed that "instead of issuing job notifications, a complete 'lootification' is going on."

He alleged the state's leadership was more focused on "filling Rahul Gandhi's pockets in Delhi" than addressing unemployment.

KTR said Telangana's youth had now seen through what he described as "false promises."

He asserted that growing public dissatisfaction would be reflected in the political future of the Congress in the state.