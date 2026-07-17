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Iron Rod Falls On Congress Worker At Rahul Gandhi's Dehradun Event, Dies

A 65-year-old Congress worker died after an iron rod from a tent erected for Rahul Gandhi's scheduled event fell on him at the Bannu School grounds in Dehradun on Thursday evening, a party leader said.

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Iron Rod Falls On Congress Worker At Rahul Gandhi's Dehradun Event, Dies
Congress worker Amar Mehta was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A 65-year-old Congress worker died after an iron rod from a tent erected for Rahul Gandhi's scheduled event fell on him at the Bannu School grounds in Dehradun on Thursday evening, a party leader said.

Confirming the incident, Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the victim, Amar Mehta, was supervising preparations beneath the tent when an iron rod from the temporary structure suddenly fell, causing a severe head injury.

Mehta was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Dhasmana said.

Congress leader Gandhi is scheduled to attend the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme at the Bannu School grounds on Friday, where he will interact with students on issues including question paper leaks. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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