Did Savarkar Write Mercy Pleas? Rahul Gandhi vs Grandson Plays Out In Court

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, told a Pune court on Wednesday that Savarkar's release from British imprisonment was not the result of mercy petitions he had filed, but the outcome of political efforts.

Satyaki Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Savarkar. Satyaki's testimony was recorded before Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde during the hearing.

Referring to the petitions mentioned by Rahul Gandhi in his speech, Satyaki clarified in court that these were not the reason for Savarkar's release. The court noted, "The witness voluntarily stated that Savarkar's release did not occur due to the petitions, but rather due to efforts made in the National Assembly in 1937. This Assembly was not governed by the Congress party."

What Is The Case About?

In a speech in London in March 2023, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Savarkar and some of his associates had assaulted a Muslim man and derived pleasure from the act.

Gandhi claimed he cited Savarkar's writings.

Satyaki Savarkar has challenged this statement in court. He asserted that there is no mention of any such incident in Savarkar's published works or writings. He has alleged that Rahul Gandhi made baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements to tarnish Savarkar's image by distorting history.

He has sought punishment for Rahul Gandhi and compensation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar by Rahul Gandhi's lawyers is currently underway in the Pune court.

Savarkar's Release From Jail

During his testimony, Satyaki Savarkar cited the 'Amrutkaal' website to state that Savarkar was held in the Cellular Jail in Andaman for 12 years from 1911. In 1924, he was transferred to a prison on the Indian mainland and later placed under internment. He was released from internment in 1937.

Highlighting early political support for Savarkar, Satyaki noted that a resolution demanding his release was passed at the 1923 Kakinada Congress session.

Recording his testimony, the court noted: "The witness voluntarily stated that Savarkar was not released due to the petitions he had sent. In 1923, the Kakinada Congress, presided over by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, passed a resolution for Savarkar's release because his popularity was growing and public pressure for his release had mounted."

Satyaki Savarkar further said similar political intervention could have saved Bhagat Singh from the gallows. He stated, "If the Congress had passed a similar resolution or bill before Bhagat Singh's execution, the hanging of the revolutionary along with Sukhdev, and Rajguru could have been averted."

On Mercy Petitions

Asked if Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and sought release on the condition that he would not participate in any political or revolutionary movements, Satyaki said he could not say anything definitive.

The court noted his statement: "I cannot say that the petition dated November 14, 1913 expresses loyalty to the British government. Nor can I say that Savarkar had expressed a desire to work with the British."

The cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar is set to continue on July 7. Advocate Milind Pawar is likely to conduct the further cross-examination on behalf of Rahul Gandhi.