How Kashmir Observed 7th Anniversary Of Scrapping Of Article 370

The seventh anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 was marked by celebrations by the BJP and protests by opposition parties, who observe August 5 as "black day" in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP was the only party allowed to take out processions to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The party and the central government termed the seven years of abrogation of Article 370 as an era of peace and development in J&K.

Article 370, which gave special status to J&K for decades, had also become a political folklore in the Valley. Today, the BJP tried to challenge that social narrative.

National Conference had embedded special constitutional provisions into the local cultural fabric with slogans and sung verses.

Choon Izat meyon Izat, 370, 370, Aze hund Izat te Faze hund Izat 370.... [Your honour and my honour is 370; Honour of Fazi and Azi (local Kashmiri names) is 370.]

On the seventh anniversary, BJP workers tried to challenge this cultural expression that weaved around Article 370 for decades.

Maklew Fazi hund te Azi hund Izat (Fazi and Azi's honour has ended) were the slogans during a procession to celebrate the abrogation.

The ruling National Conference was not allowed to take out a protest march from their party headquarters in Srinagar. Party leaders and MLAs held a sit-in protest inside the party office premises as the police and paramilitary forces blocked the main gate of the Nawe Subhe party headquarters.

Some of the MLAs said that they have been put under house arrest and one MLA was seen breaking open the gate to escape the security restrictions.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quoted verses of Robert Frost: "The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep....."

The PDP also held protests and demanded the restoration of Article 370. Party president Mehbooba Mufti blamed the National Conference for compromising on 370.

In Delhi, INDIA block MPs also held a protest outside Parliament House and demanded restoration of J&K's statehood and constitutional rights. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Malik Arjun Kharge also joined the protest.

Yesterday, National Conference MP, Chowdhury Ramzan had invited the INDIA bloc leaders to join the protest at Makar Dawar at the Parliament House.

P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, has called the August 5 decision by the Centre as "constitutional outrage".

"Seven years ago this day, a Constitutional outrage was perpetrated splitting the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The story did not end there. The question whether a State can be divided and reduced to UTs was raised before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, but the Court declined to decide that question on the ground that the Government had assured the Court that Statehood will be soon restored. How soon is 'soon'? That sword -- power of the Government to break up a State into UTs -- still hangs over the States of India. And the important Constitutional question has not been decided by the SC," Chidambaram said in a social media post.

Recently, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah led a protest in Delhi to demand the restoration of J&K's statehood. The NC blamed the BJP-led central government for not fulfilling its promise.

In 2023, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Union Territory status of J&K was temporary and statehood will be restored after Assembly elections.

While Assembly elections in J&K were held in September 2024, the Centre has given no timeline on the restoration of statehood. Soon after the formation of the government, the first cabinet chaired by Omar Abdullah passed a resolution on restoration. It was followed by a resolution passed by the J&K assembly.

