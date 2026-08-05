Jammu And Kashmir Parties Observe August 5 As 'Black Day', Hold Protests

August 5, 2019 has been written in history as the day Article 370 that granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked through a presidential order. It changed the status of Jammy and Kashmir from a state to Union Territory. While BJP observes August 5 as a day of Kashmir's integration into national mainstream, the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) observes it as a "black day".

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has been demanding restoration of Article 370. On the eve of seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, PDP, led by President Mehbooba Mufti, held a candlelight march in Srinagar. The party members said Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, was detained during protest.

"It's a black night for Jammu and Kashmir. We have come out to protest...We will not remain silent till the time J&K issue is resolved and Article 370 is restored," said Mufti.

PDP plans to hold protests across Jammu and Kashmir districts.

The ruling National Conference has also announced protests at its party headquarters in Srinagar and across all districts. The party has termed August 5 as "black day."

"We observe August 5 as Black Day to mark the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional guarantees, and to register a strong protest against the BJP-led Central Government's persistent refusal to restore statehood despite repeated assurances," said Rattan Lal Gupta, senior National Conference leader.

In Delhi, National Conference member and parliamentarian Chowdry Ramzan has invited INDIA bloc members to join a protest outside Parliament House. While, INDIA bloc has largely remained silent on revocation of Article 370, almost all the parties including Congress have been demanding restoration of statehood.

Recently, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah led a protest in Delhi to demand the restoration of J&K's statehood.

The party blames the BJP-led central government for not fulfilling its promise of restoration of statehood. In 2023, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Union Territory status of J&K was temporary and statehood will be restored after assembly elections.

While Assembly elections in J&K were held in September 2024, Centre has given no timeline on restoration of statehood. Soon after the formation of government, the first cabinet chaired by Omar Abdullah passed a resolution on restoration of statehood. It was followed by a resolution passed by J&K assembly on restoration of J&K's special status.

The BJP has often claimed that revocation of Article 370 and downgrading J&K into Union territory has helped eliminate terrorism and restor normalcy in Kashmir. However, recent terrorist attacks made National Conference question centre's claims on terrorism.