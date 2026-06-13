Coach Rapes Minor For 3 Years On Promise of Football Career, Arrested

A shocking case of sexual abuse of a minor by her football coach has come to light in Maharashtra's Palghar district. A private football coach has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor player.

The accused, 36-year-old Abhijit Mendal, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to police, Mendal repeatedly raped the 17-year-old girl who had joined his football training academy in Vasai in 2023.

He allegedly also made objectionable videos of the girl and later used them to blackmail her. In her complaint, the victim said Mendal first gained her trust and then lured her with promises of big opportunities in football.

Over the past three years, he allegedly sexually abused her multiple times.

Fed up with the exploitation, the victim tried to avoid contact with him. The accused then allegedly began blackmailing her with videos and photos in his possession. He threatened to circulate the videos on social media if she did not comply with his demands, the victim told police.

Distressed by the constant mental harassment, the girl finally told her family about the ordeal. The family then approached the police. Based on the complaint, Manikpur police in Vasai arrested Mendal after a preliminary inquiry.

He has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation, and under stringent sections of the POCSO Act. He has been remanded to custody. Police said further investigation is underway.