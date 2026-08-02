Mayur Vihar To AIIMS In 20 Minutes: Delhi's Barapullah Corridor To Open Soon

Travelling from East Delhi's Mayur Vihar to AIIMS or other parts of South Delhi is set to become much faster and easier. The long-awaited Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor is almost ready, and the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to fix a date for its inauguration.

The 3.5-km-long corridor is expected to open this month after facing a delay of nearly nine years.

Once opened, the corridor will make the route between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS completely signal-free. Commuters will be able to cover the distance in around 15-20 minutes, compared to the current travel time, which takes around 30-40 minutes, especially during peak hours.

The flyover will create a direct connection between East Delhi and South Delhi. People coming from Ghaziabad, Noida and other parts of East Delhi will be able to reach South Delhi through Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah without stopping at multiple traffic signals.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh during his visit to the Barapullah Phase-III project site on June 22, 2026

The Barapullah Phase-3 project was approved in 2014, and construction started in 2015. It was initially planned to be completed by 2017, but the project faced several delays such as land issues, disputes with contractors and slow construction work.

The project also faced several other challenges such as the construction of the cable-stayed bridge, delays in getting environmental approvals for work near the Yamuna floodplain and problems in acquiring private land. The Yamuna floods in 2023 also affected the construction.

The cost of the project has also increased in these years. The initial estimate was Rs 964 crore, but the cost has now gone up to around Rs 1,330 crore.

The final part of the construction also faced some problems. Supplies of materials like bitumen and industrial gas, which are needed for road work and welding, were affected due to the West Asia conflict. The shortage of workers during the West Bengal Assembly elections also slowed down the work.

The inauguration is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several Union ministers. The final date for the event is yet to be announced. The corridor may also be inaugurated along with the recently completed Mukarba Chowk underpass.