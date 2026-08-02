AIIMS Opens BSc Nursing Choice Filling; MSc Round 1 Result On August 6

AIIMS Nursing 2026: AIIMS Delhi has started the online choice-filling process for B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Admissions 2026 and has also released an updated counselling schedule for M.Sc. Nursing admissions. Candidates who qualified for the entrance exam can now log in to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, to fill and lock their preferred choices of AIIMS institutes and courses.

As per the latest schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result for M.Sc. Nursing will be announced on August 6, 2026. Candidates can access their counselling dashboard using their Registration ID, Password, and Registration Unique Code (RUC).

During the choice-filling process, applicants must carefully select and arrange AIIMS institutes and, for M.Sc. Nursing candidates, their preferred specializations in order of priority. Candidates are advised to review their choices carefully and lock them before the deadline. Seat allotment will be based on factors such as entrance exam rank, category, seat availability, and the preferences submitted by candidates.

Those who receive a seat in the first round will have to complete further steps, including seat acceptance, choice verification, and document verification.

How to Fill and Lock Choices for AIIMS Nursing Counselling 2026

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on 'Academic Courses' and select your course (B.Sc. Nursing or M.Sc. Nursing).

Log in using your Registration ID, Password, and RUC.

Open the counselling or choice-filling section on your dashboard.

Select your preferred AIIMS institutes and, where applicable, specializations.

Arrange the options according to your preference.

Review all selected choices carefully.

Click on 'Lock Choices' before the deadline.

Download and save the confirmation slip for future reference.

AIIMS Nursing Counselling 2026: Key Details