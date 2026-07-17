PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket For July 24 Exam

PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has issued the admit card for the BSc Nursing entrance examination. Candidates who have successfully registered can now access their hall tickets by logging in to the official website, pgimer.edu.in, using their credentials.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the entrance test, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2026. Aspirants should download the hall ticket well before the examination date and verify all the information printed on it.

How to Download PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit card:

Visit the official PGIMER website at pgimer.edu.in.

Click on the Students section available on the homepage.

Select the BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter your User ID and Password in the login window.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Details Mentioned on PGIMER BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Date of birth

Category

Examination date

Examination time

Exam centre name

Exam centre address

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Important examination instructions

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry may not be permitted without these documents.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Date 2026

The PGIMER BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination should complete their preparation, download the admit card and check other important updates related to the entrance test.