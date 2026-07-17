Meet Anurag Kumar, Decorated IPS Officer, Named Delhi's Police Commissioner

Anurag Kumar, a senior IPS officer of the 1994 batch, has been appointed the new Police Commissioner of Delhi, according to a government notification issued on Friday.

Kumar succeeds Satish Golcha, who had assumed charge as Delhi Police Commissioner in August last year and was scheduled to continue until April 2027.

Earlier, Kumar served as a Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the country's premier intelligence agency. During his long tenure at the IB, he handled critical responsibilities related to national security, counter-terrorism strategies, intelligence analysis, and sensitive security matters.

With nearly 32 years of experience in policing and administration, Anurag Kumar has had a long and diverse career. Throughout his service, he has shouldered numerous important responsibilities and gained experience across various domains. He has received two promotions in the last five years, a testament to his performance and professional competence.

On the educational front, Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree. This combination of technical education and extensive experience in the police service is seen as an asset in understanding modern security challenges and advancing technology-driven policing.

He has also received several prestigious honours for his outstanding service. In 2010, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, followed by the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016.

Maintaining law and order in the capital, curbing organised crime, tackling cybercrime, further strengthening the safety of women, enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness, and ensuring VIP security will remain among his key priorities.

The Delhi Police is regarded as one of India's most strategically important police forces due to the sensitive nature of the national capital and the constant security demands associated with it. Kumar's extensive intelligence and security background is expected to play a crucial role in addressing these challenges and further strengthening the capital's policing framework.