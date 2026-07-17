Anurag Kumar, Ex-Spy Agency Boss, Named Delhi's New Police Commissioner

Anurag Kumar, the former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, has been named the new commissioner of Delhi Police, the government said on Friday. Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, replaced Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer who took the charge as the Delhi police chief in August last year.

Kumar was repatriated from the Bureau to his parent cadre AGMUT by the Appointments Committee of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," an official order said.

Golcha, whose tenure was till April 2027, has now been directed to report to the Delhi lieutenant governor.

Who Is Anurag Kumar?

Anurag Kumar, who has nearly 32 years of experience in policing and administration, has served as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau, the country's premier intelligence agency.

During his long tenure at the IB, he handled critical responsibilities related to national security, counter-terrorism strategies, intelligence analysis, and sensitive security matters.

In 2010, Kumar, who holds a bachelor of engineering degree, was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, followed by the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016. These honours are conferred upon officers who have made exceptional contributions to the police service.

Challenges As Delhi Police Commissioner

Anurag Kumar will now face several major challenges as he takes command of the Delhi Police.

Maintaining law and order in the national capital, curbing organised crime, tackling cybercrime, further strengthening the safety of women, enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness, and ensuring VIP security will be among his key priorities.

The Delhi Police is one of the country's most important police forces, as the city houses the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's Office, the Supreme Court, foreign embassies, numerous sensitive government institutions, and historical monuments.