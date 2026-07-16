4 Arrested For Misbehaving With Delhi Poll Officer During Voter Revision

Delhi Police have arrested four persons for allegedly obstructing a Booth Level Officer (BLO) and misbehaving with her while she was carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in central Delhi earlier this month.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on July 5 at Fatak Telian in the Chandni Mahal area. The complainant, a Post Graduate Teacher (Special Education) who was also deployed as a BLO for the revision exercise, alleged that while she was performing her official duties, a man placed the BLO register on her lap and signed it despite her objection.

She further alleged that several others present at the spot abused her, refused to accept SIR forms and behaved in a manner that humiliated her and obstructed her from carrying out her official work.

Police said although the incident occurred on July 5, the complaint reached them on July 15 after the complainant approached the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Old Delhi, who informed the police authorities.

The complainant told police that the delay in filing the complaint was due to consultations with her senior officers regarding the appropriate course of action.

Following verification of the complaint and examination of the available material, police said a prima facie case was established. An FIR was subsequently registered at Chandni Mahal Police Station under Sections 221, 132, 79, 74 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The four accused arrested in the case have been identified as Mohammad Sabreen (44), Ateeq ur Rehman (58), Mohammad Asif (50) and Mohammad Aftab (44), all residents of the Turkman Gate area in Delhi.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.