Bangladeshi Man Detained In Delhi. He Was Living Disguised As Eunuch

Delhi Police has detained a 44-year-old Bangladeshi national who was allegedly living illegally in India and roaming in the Jahangirpuri area disguised as a eunuch. The accused was apprehended during a special drive against illegal foreign nationals conducted by the North West District's Foreigner Cell.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sukanta Chandra Das alias Madhuri, was arrested on July 10 from beneath the Bhalswa Flyover in Jahangirpuri following a specific intelligence input. During questioning, he allegedly failed to produce any valid passport, visa or other documents authorising his stay in India.

Police said a detailed verification and technical investigation confirmed that he is a Bangladeshi citizen residing in India without valid documents. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he used to dress as a eunuch at night and was involved in illegal activities.

A smartphone recovered from his possession was found to have the banned IMO application installed. Police also claimed that the phone's gallery contained images of Bangladeshi national identity documents.

The operation was carried out by a team of the Foreigner Cell under the leadership of Inspector Vipin Kumar and the supervision of ACP Ranjit Dhaka.

Following legal formalities, the accused was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), after which the deportation process was initiated in accordance with the law.