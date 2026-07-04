AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Expected Today: Where And How To Check Merit List

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 today, July 4, on its official examination portal. Candidates who appeared for the BSc (Hons.) Nursing entrance examination can download the merit list PDF and check their qualifying status once the result link is activated.

The result will include important details such as roll number, category, percentile and overall rank of qualified candidates. Those shortlisted in the merit list will become eligible to participate in the AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling process for admission to participating AIIMS institutes across the country.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026: How To Check Merit List?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 link under the "Result & Announcements" section.

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your roll number using the search option (Ctrl+F on desktop).

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Individual scorecards, if released separately, can be accessed through the candidate login portal.

What After AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026?

Qualified candidates will be eligible for the AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling process.

Complete the online counselling registration.

Fill and lock preferred college choices.

Participate in the seat allotment process.

Attend document verification.

Pay the admission fee within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AIIMS examination website for the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 and counselling schedule to avoid missing any important admission deadlines.