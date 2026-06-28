AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026 Out: 2,304 Candidates Qualify, Direct Link Here

The AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026 has been officially declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Along with the result, AIIMS has released the list of candidates who have qualified for admission to MSc Nursing programmes offered by AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes. This year, 2,304 candidates have qualified for the August 2026 academic session.

How to Download AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026?

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Open the result PDF displayed on the screen.

Use the search option (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future admission-related activities.

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Candidates are advised to download the result PDF and keep it safe for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

What's Next After AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified in the AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2026 should now prepare for the counselling and admission process. AIIMS will soon release the detailed counselling schedule, seat allocation process, and document verification guidelines on its official website.

Applicants should regularly check the official portal for updates regarding counselling dates, reporting instructions, and other important notifications. Missing any deadline may affect the admission process, so candidates are encouraged to stay alert and keep all required documents ready.

Qualified candidates can now look forward to the next stage of securing admission into one of India's premier medical institutions.