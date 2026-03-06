New Lexus ES To Launch In India On March 20: Specs, Design, And More

Lexus has confirmed the launch of its new-generation ES sedan in India on March 20, 2026. Based on the updated version of the TNGA-K platform, the premium sedan will expand the line of vehicles offered by the brand in India. The current lineup consists of SUVs like the NX, RX, and RX, along with LM MPV. Meanwhile, the current ES is sold at a starting price of Rs 62.65 (ex-showroom).

New Lexus ES: Design

The 2026 ES introduces a noticeably sharper exterior look compared to the outgoing version. At the front, it features sleek Z-shaped daytime running lights integrated with turn indicators, while the main headlights remain partially hidden behind vertical gloss black trim panels. Designers have ditched the familiar spindle grille for a compact air dam at the bumper's base, accented by distinctive diamond-patterned inserts.

From the side, a bold crease runs along the bodywork with gloss black accents and fresh alloy wheel designs that add a sportier touch. The rear stands out with a slim LED light bar incorporating illuminated "LEXUS" lettering, paired with L-shaped chrome-trimmed creases below for a premium finish.

New Lexus ES: Interiors, Features

On the inside, the new ES will come with a rather clean layout with a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Another highlight includes a three-spoke steering wheel with the brand's emblem. The list of features also includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), boss mode, powered front seats with memory function, reclining rear seats, and more.

New Lexus ES: Powertrain

Powertrain specifics for the India-bound model haven't been revealed yet, but the current ES 300h hybrid remains a strong benchmark. It pairs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of around 215 hp and 221 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through an e-CVT gearbox. This setup delivers impressive efficiency at 22.37 kmpl, with a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 8.9 seconds.

New Lexus ES: Rivals

The updated model will take on established rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and Audi A4 in the entry-level luxury sedan space, where it has built a solid reputation for comfort and refinement.