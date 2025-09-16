Lexus LX 500d, RX 350h, And More Get Price Cut Of Up To Rs 20.80 Lakh

Lexus India has announced a price cut of up to Rs 20.80 lakh for its model range sold in the country. The aforementioned maximum price cut is for the LX 500d SUV. This follows the announcement of revised GST rates by the government and will come into effect from September 22, 2025. Additionally, the changes come right before the beginning of the festive season in the country.



Diving into the details, the Lexus ES 300h Exquisite hybrid sedan now comes at a starting price of Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom). This translates to a price reduction of Rs 1.47 lakh for the entry-level ES. Meanwhile, the ES 300 h Luxury Plus Edition, which is the top-end trim of its line, comes at Rs 69.70 lakh.

With the changes in place, the Lexus 350h, the compact luxury SUV, comes at Rs 68.02 lakh. This is a price cut of Rs 1.58 lakh. The changes also cover the mid-size SUV of the brand, the RX 350h. It now starts at Rs 98.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a cut of Rs 2.10 lakh. Meanwhile, the RX 500h comes with a price cut of Rs 2.58 lakh.



The popular luxury MPV of the brand, LM 350h, has also received a price cut of Rs 5.77 lakh. As mentioned earlier, the maximum price cut of Rs 20.80 lakh is for the flagship LX 500d.



Most Lexus models are hybrids, which often qualify for lower road tax in several states, further reducing their on-road prices. Buyers who choose hybrid models may find that their effective costs decrease even more when state taxes, registration fees, and incentives are taken into account.



In India, Lexus has concentrated its offerings around hybrid powertrains. This strategy provides its vehicles with an advantage in terms of both fuel running costs and reduced operational expenses in states that offer tax incentives for hybrids.