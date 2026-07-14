Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift First Spy Shots Surface

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has been spotted testing in India for the first time, giving an early look at the changes expected on the updated MPV. The prototype was heavily camouflaged, but the spy shots suggest a revised front end, new lighting and updated bumpers. The facelift is likely to arrive in India in 2027.

Exterior Changes Spotted

The most visible updates appear to be at the front. The test mule seems to feature slimmer headlights with new projector units, while the grille looks squarer than the one on the current Innova Hycross. The front bumper also appears to have been redesigned, though the full detailing is still hidden under camouflage. These seem to be similar to what we have seen on the updated Hilux and Fortuner.

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From the side, the profile remains familiar. The alloy wheels look similar to those on the current model, and the wheel arches continue to carry pronounced cladding. At the rear, however, the prototype seems to show new LED tail-lamp elements. A roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper and shark-fin antenna are also visible.

Cabin And Features

The interior has not been seen yet, so Toyota's cabin updates remain under wraps for now. That said, the Innova Hycross facelift is expected to get a more modern-looking interior with updated trims and upholstery. Whether Toyota will also add new features is still unclear.

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For buyers, that means the facelift may focus more on keeping the cabin fresh rather than changing the overall layout. Given the way Toyota usually approaches model updates, a cleaner design theme and better materials would be in line with expectations.

Powertrain Likely To Continue

Mechanically, the facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to carry over the same engine options. These include the 173 hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT automatic, and the 184 hp, 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid setup mated to an e-CVT.

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Launch Timeline And Rivalry

Toyota typically introduces a mid-cycle facelift around four years after a model's launch. Since the Innova Hycross arrived in December 2022, an early-2027 launch now looks likely. Once launched, the updated Innova Hycross will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. It will also remain an important combustion-powered alternative in a market that is gradually seeing more electric MPVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S and BYD eMax 7.