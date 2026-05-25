Video: Hyderabad Man Drives Volkswagen Virtus At 200 kmph For Reel, Arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Narsingi Police in Cyberabad for allegedly driving a car at over 200 kmph on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploading the dangerous stunt video on Instagram.

The accused was identified as Kothapalli Yashwanth Reddy, a resident of Alkapur Township in Puppalaguda, Rangareddy district.

According to police, the incident took place on May 10 around 10:30 am when the accused drove his newly purchased Volkswagen Virtus car bearing temporary registration number "TGTR2026" from Narsingi Toll Plaza towards TGPA Toll Plaza at extremely high speed.

Police said the accused not only endangered the lives of commuters and toll plaza staff but also recorded the stunt on his mobile phone and uploaded it on Instagram under the name "Yashwanth Reddy," triggering concern among commuters.

The case came to light after Road Patrolling Officer Karingula Sairam lodged a complaint at Narsingi Police Station on May 19.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Using technical evidence and social media tracking, police identified and detained the accused.

During questioning, Yashwanth Reddy reportedly admitted that he had purchased the Volkswagen Virtus in April 2026 and drove the vehicle at nearly 200 kmph on the ORR Thest the car's performance."

The vehicle used in the offence has been seized by the police.

Cyberabad Police has said that strict action would be taken against individuals performing dangerous stunts, rash driving, and recording videos for social media popularity.