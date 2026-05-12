10 Arrested For Stabbing Telangana Student To Death Over Love Affair Dispute

Hyderabad police have arrested 10 accused in the murder of a 21-year-old B.Tech student, who was stabbed multiple times in a planned attack linked to a love affair dispute, officials said, adding that the accused had been preparing for the crime for several days.

The victim has been identified as Bommana Yavan, also known as Akhil. Police said the murder took place on May 7 and was carried out after several days of planning. According to DCP Rakshitha Murthy, the accused had been preparing for the attack for nearly four to five days. Police formed five special teams to investigate the case after Yavan's father filed a complaint.

According to locals, nearly 10 people arrived on motorcycles on the night of the incident. They allegedly confronted Yavan and got into an argument before attacking him with knives. He was stabbed multiple times, with injuries to his head, neck and hands, and collapsed on the spot.

Police said Yavan had been in a relationship with a young woman for the past two years, but her family did not approve of it. The main accused, Allaboina Sai Kiran, who also wanted to marry the girl, had reportedly warned Yavan earlier.

"On the night of May 7, Yavan had gone to his friend's house when the gang allegedly confronted him. During the fight, one accused attacked him with a knife. Yavan suffered around 16 to 17 stab injuries before the other accused also joined in the attack,'' the DCP said.

Yavan's friends shifted him to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Among those arrested are the girl's father Narsimha Yadav, her uncles Mallesh Yadav and Srisailam Yadav, her brother Paramesh, and a juvenile. Police also arrested several others involved in the conspiracy and the attack.

Officials said they seized the knife used in the murder, blood-stained clothes, mobile phones and a two-wheeler vehicle. The arrests were made based on technical evidence and witness statements.

Police also conducted drug tests on all the accused, and two of them, Rahul and Shiva, tested positive for ganja.

The accused were produced before the court and have been sent into judicial custody.