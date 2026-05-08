Telangana Engineering Student Stabbed 15 Times, Allegedly By Lover's Brother

A 22-year-old engineering student was stabbed 15 times to death by a group of armed men in Telangana, with opposition from his partner's family to their four-year relationship seen as a reason behind the attack.

The victim, identified as Bommana Yuvan alias Akhil, a final-year B.Tech student of a private engineering college, was attacked near his residence in Indiranagar Colony on Thursday night while he was watching a cricket match with friends on a mobile phone around 9:00 pm.

According to locals, nearly 10 people arrived on motorcycles, confronted Yuvan and entered into an argument before stabbing him 15 times with knives. He sustained injuries to the head, neck and hands and collapsed on the spot.

His friends immediately shifted him to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Suspect Relationship Dispute

Yuvan was in a four-year relationship with the woman, and police said her family's opposition to the match is being looked at as a possible motive for the killing. Preliminary investigation points to the involvement of the brother and brother-in-law of a woman allegedly known to the victim.

The accused, identified as Paramesh and Sai, are on the run, and search operations are underway.

"Prima facie, the attack appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute related to a love affair. The victim was specifically targeted by the assailants," a police officer said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify all those involved. Technical and forensic evidence are being collected.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary and a murder case was launched. A manhunt for the accused is underway. Further investigation is in progress.

The murder triggered tension in the locality, prompting heavy police deployment near both the victim's residence and the woman's house to prevent any untoward incidents.