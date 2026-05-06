Men Ask For Extra Discount On Rs 5,900 Food Bill, Beat Hyderabad Hotel Staff

Hyderabad police have launched a hunt after a few individuals attacked a restaurant owner over a late-night dispute in Hyderabad's Saroornagar area.

The violent attack left multiple staff members injured, including the owner and cashier.

According to the complaint filed by cashier Nagendra, the incident occurred on the night of May 2. A group of four men reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 9:30 pm and dined for nearly two hours. When presented with a bill amounting to Rs 5,900, the customers allegedly demanded a discount.

Nagendra stated that the restaurant offered a 10% concession, but the group insisted on a deeper reduction, claiming they were connected to a DCP office.

#Watch | Hyderabad police have launched a hunt after a few individuals attacked a restaurant owner over a late-night dispute in Hyderabad's Saroornagar area.



Read more: https://t.co/LZufw82oON pic.twitter.com/2eMUymQXY1 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 6, 2026

When staff refused to waive a larger portion of the bill, the situation reportedly escalated. The accused allegedly made phone calls and soon returned with a larger group of around 20-30 individuals. Armed with sticks and knives, the mob attacked employees and the owner, causing injuries and damaging property, including the kitchen area.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under multiple sections, including unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, and property damage.

Hyderabad City Police have identified some of the suspects based on CCTV footage and witness statements and special teams have been formed, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend all those involved.

According to investigators, the main accused have been identified as Yedula Prasan Reddy and Yedula Yashwanth Reddy, both known to police with prior criminal records.

The claim made by the accused about links to a DCP office is also being verified as the injured individuals received medical attention and are currently out of danger.