Refused Curry For Rs 10, Telangana Man Attacks Restaurant Workers With Sword

A small dispute over food payment turned violent on Saturday night in Telangana's Sangareddy district, which left two people critically injured.

The incident occurred when a man identified as Jeeva Ratnam visited "Om Sri Sai Curry Point" and demanded curry worth Rs 10.

When the workers refused to serve him, an argument broke out. In a sudden escalation, the accused allegedly attacked two brothers, Uday, 27, and Ajay, 19, with a sword, causing severe head injuries.

Both victims were immediately shifted to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be critical but stable.

Speaking on the incident, Police Inspector K Ravi Kumar said, "The accused has been identified as Jeeva Ratnam. A case has been registered, and special teams are searching for him. Strict action will be taken."

Police confirmed that the accused is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

The accused, Jeeva Ratnam, is a known resident of Ambedkar Colony and is suspected to have a history of aggressive behaviour, and investigators are verifying whether he was involved in any previous offences in the area, and a special team was formed and is checking CCTV footage from surrounding areas to track his movement and arrest him.