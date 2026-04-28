Drunk Man Gropes Woman At Bar, Husband Knocks Him Down | Viral Video

A resurfaced video showing a man knocking out another patron in a bar after his wife was allegedly groped has gone viral, dividing opinion across social media.

The footage, which is believed to be at least a year old, shows a couple preparing to play pool when an intoxicated man approaches the woman and appears to touch her inappropriately.

In response, the husband rushes towards the man and delivers a single punch, knocking him to the ground. During the brief scuffle, the wife attempts to intervene but is accidentally struck by a pool cue amid the commotion. A member of staff is later seen asking the husband to leave the premises.

Watch the video here:

A drunk guy grabbed a guys wife ass in front of him... Is this the only way to respond? pic.twitter.com/IVOkQLnVFm — Insane Vids (@Insanevidz_) April 26, 2026

The identities of those involved and the location of the incident remain unclear. It is also not known whether any legal action was taken following the altercation.

The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with users sharply divided over whether the husband's actions were justified. Some have praised him for defending his wife against unwanted contact, arguing that the response was understandable given the circumstances.

Others, however, have criticised the use of force, suggesting the situation could have been handled without violence. Concerns have also been raised about the potential consequences of such a blow, with some pointing out it could have caused serious injury.

The incident has reignited a broader debate about personal safety, appropriate responses to harassment, and the limits of self-defence in public spaces.