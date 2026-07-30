Watch: Stranger Helps Assam Ice Cream Vendor After Robbery, Wins Hearts Online

A video from Assam left millions of social media users emotional after showing a struggling ice cream vendor whose products and earnings were stolen while he was resting in pain. The video, shared by local content creator Pankaj Gogoi, quickly went viral. The incident unfolded when the vendor experienced stomach pain during his work shift and was unable to continue pushing his cart. He briefly lay down on the roadside to rest. When he woke up, he discovered that thieves had stolen all his ice cream along with Rs 500 in cash, which was his entire earnings for the day.

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The ice cream seller broke down in tears and recounted his ordeal to Gogoi, who immediately stepped in to help.

The content creator first took the vendor to get a warm meal. He then bought him essential household supplies, including rice, milk, and biscuits, so he could return home with food for his family.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

After being posted on Instagram and reshared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the video drew thousands of emotional responses.

"Why don't people understand... Only the vendor knows how much effort it takes to earn 10 rupees in this heat," one user commented.

"Some people don't realise how much their actions hurt others. They spend the whole day working under the hot sun to support their family. Please don't let their hard work go to waste. Be kind," another user wrote.

"Bro, love you for doing that. Let's be kind to each other. Keep up the good work!" praised a third user.