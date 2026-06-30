37-Year-Old Doctor Found Dead Inside Car In Jaipur: Cops

A resident doctor of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College was found dead inside his car in the Adarsh Nagar area of the city on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar Sharma, 37, a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district. He was a resident doctor in the dermatology department of Sawai Man Singh Medical College.

The police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.

Sharma had arrived in Frontier Colony in his car on Monday morning. The vehicle had been parked outside a house since morning.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Manish Gupta said local residents grew suspicious after noticing the car parked for several hours and checked inside around 1 pm.

They found Sharma lying unconscious in the driver's seat, with foam and fluid visible around his mouth.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot. As the vehicle was locked from inside, police broke the front window panes to gain access and shifted Sharma to a hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, police said.

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