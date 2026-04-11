Woman Harassed On Road In Jaipur, Viral Clip Prompts Swift Police Action

A disturbing incident from Jaipur has drawn widespread attention after a video showing two men on a motorcycle allegedly harassing a woman went viral on social media. The clip appears to show one of the men touching the woman inappropriately while she was riding another two-wheeler on a public road.

The video quickly sparked outrage online, with users raising concerns about women's safety in public spaces. The incident is believed to have taken place on a busy road, making the act even more alarming.

Watch the video here:

A shocking incident from Jaipur shows two bike-borne men harassing a woman on the road, with the act caught on camera. Police have taken note of the video and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. pic.twitter.com/zhzu4BXBl0 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 11, 2026

Taking note of the viral footage, Rajasthan Police said it had initiated immediate action. In a statement shared on social media, the police warned against breaking the law in the pursuit of online popularity.

“Don't forget the real law in the craze for reels,” the police said, adding that its social media team actively monitors such content round the clock.

Officials confirmed that the accused individuals have been identified with the help of technology and informants, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Warning Against Reckless Behaviour

The police also urged citizens not to endanger public safety or violate traffic rules for the sake of creating viral content. They emphasised that law enforcement agencies are not only reactive but are increasingly proactive in preventing crimes.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of vigilance, stricter enforcement, and public awareness to ensure safer roads for all.