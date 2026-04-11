Video: Pak F-16s Escort JD Vance's Aircraft As He Arrives In Islamabad For Iran Talks

Pakistani F-16 fighter jets escorted the aircraft carrying US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad to lead talks with Iran amid a raging conflict in the Middle East. Visuals showed five PAF F-16s escorting the US Air Force's Boeing C-32A plane in Pakistani airspace before it landed at Nur Khan airbase near Islamabad.

Vance will hold talks with an Iranian delegation later today, in a historic moment that would mark the highest-level face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

He will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

🔴#BREAKING | US delegation escorted by Pakistan F16s as JD Vance and team land in Pakistan for ceasefire talks



NDTV's @AdityaRajKaul joins @ShivAroor with more details pic.twitter.com/i8B5fkSrPV — NDTV (@ndtv) April 11, 2026

The Iranian side will be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

However, a lack of trust is still evident. "We have good intentions, but we do not trust. Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises," Iranian state media quoted Ghalibaf as saying.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for the US and Iran to "engage constructively" and reiterated his country's desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching a lasting solution to the conflict.

Read: JD Vance Was Chosen As US Negotiator To Fulfil Iran's Wish: Report

The US and Iran had earlier differed on the negotiating terms, with the Trump administration developing a 15-point framework that reportedly calls for Iran to surrender its highly enriched uranium and accept limits on its military. Iran had sent its own 10-point plan seeking reparations and the US to acknowledge Tehran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

On another front, Lebanon and Israel gear up for talks next week as a momentary pause provides relief from the intense strikes a day earlier that threatened a collapse of the US-Iran negotiations.