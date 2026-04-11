Sameera Reddy Recalls Spending Lakhs On Luxury Bags When She Became An Actor: "I Felt This Pressure To Fit In"

There is a certain image that every celebrity has to maintain when it comes to the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. Sameera Reddy recently got candid about splurging money on expensive items in the 2000s and how she stopped it.

What's Happening

In a candid conversation with Hauterfly, Sameera Reddy displayed some of her most luxe items worth lakhs. She has a horde of luxury bags, some even ranging between Rs 3 lakh-4 lakh-frivolous spending at its peak to gel with the image of showing one's success.

Sameera Reddy said, "Back then I was a shopaholic."

Recalling one of her luxury bag purchases, she said, "This is Dior Gaucho bag. This is from 2005. When I just started films, I felt like I needed all the latest bags. I remember this was one of the first bags I got. I bought these bags because I felt the pressure to fit in. People usually say how they love bags, but I really bought these things so that people will think I had arrived. Now when I look back, I think I wish I had bought a block of gold; I would have done so much better."

Furthermore, she said, "If you look at this big bag, everybody in my industry was carrying these big LV totes (for their airport looks), and I felt so pressured that I remember I went and got it, thinking I have to have one airport look."

"I have to have this look. I went through that phase when everything was like 'let's show what we have.' And then about thirteen years ago, I realised that I don't want to scream 'look at me' and beauty is in quiet luxury," concluded Sameera Reddy.

On How She Has Changed

Calling herself "Old Sameera", the actress revealed how her habits have changed ever since she moved to Goa.

She said, "Ever since I have moved to Goa, I have become this very relaxed girl. I love organic cotton. I have gone less fast fashion; I have also gone away from the bigger brands, and now I enjoy being really simple and mixing and matching what I have."

"I have now settled to organic clothes and don't touch my fancy clothes as much.That was me before kids," said Sameera.

On the work front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2012 film Tezz. She married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014; they have two children-a son named Hans and a daughter Nyra.