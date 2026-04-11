Crazy Viral: Crowd Goes Berserk, Climbs Escalator Handrail To Catch A Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar. Watch

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie marks the much-awaited reunion between the actor and director Priyadarshan. The cast also includes Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, along with Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, visited Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida to promote Bhooth Bangla. The event, however, turned into a spectacle in its own right, as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Viral videos from the venue capture the intensity of the crowd and are now circulating widely online.

The scene was chaotic as fans surged forward, creating a stampede-like situation in a bid to catch a glimpse of the actor. The crowd had gathered in a small space, while some even resorted to climbing escalator handrails to get a better view from above.

On the ground floor, where Akshay Kumar was interacting with the audience, fans broke through barricades and pushed each other to secure a spot in the front row. Meanwhile, the actor remained calm throughout and engaged with fans in his trademark style.

Last month, Akshay Kumar dropped the first-look motion poster from Bhooth Bangla on Instagram. The image featured the actor in a 'tantrik-like' persona, a departure from his recent on-screen characters. With no shirt on, he was seen seated on a hauntingly intricate throne adorned with demonic faces. He wore black sunglasses and multiple Rudraksha bead strands.

Clipping a rosary, Akshay was captured mid-scream with his mouth wide open, creating an intense yet theatrical visual that hinted at the film's horror-comedy tone. The poster's dramatic vibe is matched by a playful caption, which read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!" Read the full story here.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film will hit the theatres on April 17.