Tata Tiago EV, Harrier EV, And Others Get Discount Of Up To Rs 2.75 Lakh

Tata Motors has rolled out discounts on its electric vehicle lineup for June 2026, with offers reaching up to Rs 3.35 lakh on select variants. Buyers can now avail of green bonuses, exchange benefits, scrappage offers, loyalty bonuses, and additional incentives depending on the model they choose. The promotions target both outgoing versions and current variants across Tata's EV portfolio.

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV receives the most significant discounts this month. Select non-X variants are eligible for offers up to Rs 3.35 lakh, including a Rs 3 lakh green bonus, Rs 30,000 exchange benefit, or Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit. Creative variants qualify for discounts up to Rs 2.85 lakh, while Curvv EV X variants receive exchange, scrappage, and loyalty benefits totaling Rs 65,000.

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Tata Harrier EV

All Harrier EV variants are eligible for discounts of up to Rs 2.75 lakh. The offer includes an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs 75,000, a Rs 1 lakh loyalty bonus, and an additional Rs 1 lakh benefit.

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Tata Punch EV

Outgoing Punch EV variants attract discounts ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh. LR variants receive offers up to Rs 1.45 lakh, MR variants get benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh, while the MR Smart variant is capped at Rs 95,000.

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Tata Tiago EV

The outgoing Tiago EV is available with discounts ranging from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh. The LR XT variant attracts the highest offer of Rs 1.45 lakh with a Rs 50,000 additional benefit. Other LR variants receive up to Rs 1.25 lakh, while MR variants get benefits up to Rs 65,000.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV receives discounts of up to Rs 50,000 across the range, comprising a Rs 15,000 green bonus, Rs 25,000 exchange benefit, and Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit (exchange and scrappage cannot be combined).

Disclaimer: The information has been provided by dealership-level sources, and the final benefits may vary depending on stock availability, location, and buyer eligibility. Customers are advised to check with their nearest dealership for exact details.