Kia India Posts 23.6 Pc YoY Growth; Highest Ever Sales In May 2026

Kia India has announced its highest-ever May sales since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,586 units, recording a 23.6% year-on-year growth over 22,315 units sold in May 2025. The strong performance reflects sustained customer demand across Kia's product portfolio and the brand's continued momentum in the Indian market.

Continuing its strong growth trajectory in 2026, Kia India has recorded year-to-date (YTD) sales of 139,197 units, compared to 121,514 units during the same period in 2025, reflecting a 14.6% growth over the same period last year. The sustained momentum has been driven by consistent customer demand across the brand's product portfolio, supported by Kia's focus on delivering premium, technology-led and future-ready mobility solutions.

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Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "Our highest-ever May sales performance reflects the strong alignment of our product portfolio with evolving customer preferences across segments. The continued strong demand for the new Seltos along with Sonet, coupled with the encouraging response to the Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and the MY26 Syros, has helped us sustain our growth momentum. At the same time, recent initiatives like our Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program are playing an important role in making electric mobility more accessible and practical for customers. As we continue to strengthen our presence across the country, our focus remains on delivering innovative products, premium ownership experiences and technologies that are relevant to the evolving needs of Indian consumers."

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The strong performance during the month was led by the new Seltos, which continued its strong growth momentum by crossing the 10,000-unit sales every month since launched in January. Its bold design, advanced technology and benchmark-setting 5-star BNCAP rating - India's highest-scoring ICE vehicle to date - have further strengthened its positioning as a premium family SUV. Sonet remained a strong contributor in the compact SUV segment, benefiting from enhanced accessibility through wider automatic transmission options across petrol and diesel variants. The MY26 Kia Syros has also received an encouraging response from customers, particularly for its refreshed variant strategy, enhanced accessibility to automatic transmissions and stronger overall value proposition.

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Further strengthening Kia India's family mover portfolio, the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV continue to gain traction among customers seeking a practical mobility solution with advanced features and versatile seating configurations. The introduction of Kia India's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program further complements the company's EV strategy by lowering entry barriers to electric mobility and enhancing customer convenience.

Kia India's strong nationwide footprint spanning 891 touchpoints across 402 cities, enhances brand accessibility for customers to its sales, service and ownership support across both urban and emerging markets. This is further complemented by 130 Certified Pre-Owned outlets, enabling instant payments, seamless exchanges and a hassle-free ownership experience for customers.