Mahindra Sold More Cars In FY26 Than Toyota And Kia Combined; Scorpio Remained Best-Seller

Mahindra closed FY2026 on a strong note, emerging as one of the biggest gainers in India's passenger vehicle market. The homegrown automaker sold over 6.6 lakh SUVs during the financial year, comfortably outperforming Toyota and Kia's combined domestic sales and reinforcing its position as the third-largest carmaker in the country. According to industry data, Mahindra registered nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth, a pace that exceeded most large manufacturers in the market. The performance was driven by sustained demand for its SUV portfolio, with the Scorpio family once again leading the charge.

Mahindra vs Toyota and Kia: A Clear Gap

In FY26, Mahindra's 6,60,276 lakh unit tally put it well ahead of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which sold around 3,67,152 lakh vehicles, and Kia India, which ended the year at just under 2,89,035 lakh units. Combined, Toyota and Kia sold fewer vehicles than Mahindra did on its own during the financial year.

This gap underlines Mahindra's growing dominance in the SUV-heavy segments of the Indian market, where buyer preference continues to shift away from traditional sedans and hatchbacks toward higher-ground-clearance vehicles. In fact, with these numbers, Mahindra took the second spot in the Indian automotive industry, following Maruti Suzuki.

Scorpio Remains Mahindra's Bestseller

The Mahindra Scorpio range continued to be the brand's highest-selling nameplate in FY26, clocking over 1,78,800 lakh units, up around 8 per cent from the previous year. Strong demand for both the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N ensured that the model retained its position as Mahindra's volume anchor, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets.

The Thar followed closely, recording sales of 1.26 lakh units and posting an impressive nearly 50 per cent growth year-on-year. The lifestyle off-roader has evolved into a mainstream success story for Mahindra, with demand continuing to outstrip supply in several months.

Broad Growth Across The Portfolio

Mahindra's growth in FY26 was not restricted to just one or two products. The Bolero, one of India's longest-running utility vehicles, crossed 1.1 lakh units, while the XUV 3XO (which replaced the XUV300) delivered volumes of just over 1 lakh units, maintaining steady momentum in the sub-four-metre SUV segment.

While the XUV700 saw a decline compared to FY25, Mahindra offset this with newer additions to its lineup. The launch-year performance of the XUV 9e and BE 6, both electric offerings, contributed meaningful incremental volumes and showed sharp year-on-year growth, albeit from a smaller base.