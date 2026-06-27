Honda 0 Alpha EV Interior Revealed In New Spy Shot

New spy images of the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha EV have revealed key details of its interior for the first time, offering a closer look at what to expect from the brand's future electric SUV. Honda has been testing the model in India since March 2026, with a launch anticipated in early 2027.

Interior Design Revealed

The latest spy shot highlights a tech-focused cabin layout. The most prominent feature is a large, centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system positioned atop the dashboard. Alongside it sits a smaller digital driver's display, placed behind a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. Notably, the steering wheel is expected to feature paddle shifters for controlling regenerative braking, a common feature in modern electric vehicles.

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Despite the presence of a large touchscreen, Honda appears to have retained physical controls for certain functions. The centre console includes multiple buttons, likely for climate control and seat ventilation, suggesting a balance between digital and tactile usability.

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The dashboard itself features a distinctive scooped design, giving the cabin a layered and slightly unconventional appearance. However, as this is a prototype model, some elements could change in the production version.

Exterior And Design Direction

On the outside, the Honda 0 Alpha represents a significant departure from the brand's current design language in India. The SUV features boxy proportions, a rectangular front section housing the headlamps, and a rugged stance with chunky bumpers.

Other design highlights include squared wheel arches, a near-vertical tailgate and slim, vertically positioned tail-lamps, giving it a distinctive and upright look.

Expected Powertrain And Rivals

While Honda has not disclosed detailed specifications, the 0 Alpha EV is expected to use battery packs sourced from CATL's Indonesia operations. Further details regarding battery capacity and driving range are yet to be confirmed.

Once launched, the Honda 0 Alpha will enter the competitive mid-size electric SUV segment. It is expected to rival models such as the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.