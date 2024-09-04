Hyundai Aura CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor: Price, Specs, Mileage

The demand for CNG cars has seen a steep rise with the phasing out of smaller diesel engines. The top 3 carmakers in the country - Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai are betting big on CNG models. Hyundai has recently updated the lineup of Aura CNG. This move has made the exercise of making a fix between the Hyundai Aura CNG, Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, and Tata Tigor CNG. Therefore, in this write-up, we'll take a closer look at their prices, mileage, and specifications to help you decide which sedan best suits your needs.

Price Comparison: Aura Vs Dzire Vs Tigor

Starting with the Hyundai Aura CNG, it is available in 3 variants - E, S, and SX. The entry-level trim is priced at Rs 7.48 lakh, while the S and SX trims are priced at Rs 8.31 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh, respectively.

Model Prices Hyundai Aura CNG Rs 7.48 - 9.05 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Rs 8.44 - 9.20 lakh Tata Tigor CNG Rs 7.75 - 9.55 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is on sale in just two variants - VXI and ZXI, priced at Rs 8.44 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh, respectively.

Lastly, the Tata Tigor is available in both AMT and manual variants with prices starting from Rs7.75 lakh and going up to Rs 8.95 lakh for the manual variants. The automatic trims start from Rs 8.85 lakh and top out at Rs 9.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Spec Comparison: Aura Vs Dzire Vs Tigor

Powering the Hyundai Aura CNG is a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that puts out a peak power output of 69 Hp and 95.2 Nm of max torque. It gets a 5-speed stick shift gearbox, with a claimed mileage of 28.4 km/kg.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets a 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 90 PS of peak power output and 113 Nm of max torque in petrol guise. In CNG mode, it develops a peak power output of 77.4 Hp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque. The Dzire boasts of a claimed mileage of 31.12 km/kg.

Talking of the Tigor, it maxes out at 86 Hp and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 73.4 Hp and 95 Nm in CNG mode. The engine here is a 3-cylinder NA petrol unit. The Tigor CNG returns a claimed mileage of 28.06 km/kg with the AMT and 26.49 km/kg with the manual gearbox.