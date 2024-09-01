Kia India Registers 17 Per Cent Hike In Sales In August, Sonet Being Best-Seller

Kia India continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian automotive sector with domestic sales of 22,523 units in the month of August 2024. This marks a rather strong 17.19% Year-On-Year growth compared to the 19,219 units sold in the corresponding month of the last year. The new Sonet is continuously gaining traction from Indian customers and has been the flag bearer of this success, with 10,073 units sold. The Sonet was followed by the Seltos with 6,536 units, while the Carens and EV6 maintained strong performances, recording sales of 5,881 and 33 units, respectively.

On the global front, Kia's 'Make In India' products continue to derive strong demand, with the company exporting 2,604 units in August 2024.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said, "Our continuously strong sales performance reflects the trust and confidence our customers place in the Kia brand. This success is a testament to the company's strategic optimization of the products, making our vehicles most compelling and value-for-money. Kia India is committed to offering vehicles that resonate well with our customers' evolving needs, preferences and aspirations and to ensure that we are also, continuously expanding our footholds in the country".

Recently, Kia India has announced that its two global models, World Car of the Year EV9 and the new Carnival, will be launched in India. The brand has also achieved the milestone of 1-million-unit sales within 59 months of India operations and over the years, Kia India has set a benchmark in terms of active safety, design, and innovative features among its competitors.