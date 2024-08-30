2024 Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India With Nettuno Engine: Details

Maserati, the Italian luxury automotive brand has launched the 2024 GranTurismo in the Indian market. The prices for the Grand Tourer start from Rs 2.72 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier, the car was available with a Ferrari-sourced powerplant, but it now features Maserati's in-house developed 3.0L V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine. The Italian marque has launched the car in two trims - Modena and Trofeo. An all-electric Folgore model will also come to our market, at a later stage in 2025.

Incorporating F1-derived technologies in the 3.0L V6 petrol, the motor puts out a peak power output of 550 Hp and 650 Nm of max torque in the more powerful Trofeo trim but develops a slightly lesser peak output of 490 Hp and 600 Nm in the Modena variant. The Trofeo gets a top speed of 320 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds. The lesser Modena trim, on the other hand, has a top speed of 302 kmph and a 0-100 kmph sprint takes 3.9 seconds.

Engineered with a focus on innovation, the GranTurismo utilizes lightweight materials such as aluminium and magnesium, alongside high-performance steel, achieving outstanding weight efficiency through advanced manufacturing processes.

Inside, the GranTurismo boasts a modern, refined cabin featuring the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, state-of-the-art infotainment, and a unified touchscreen display for main functions. It also includes a digital clock, an optional Heads-up Display, and the exceptional Sonus Faber Audio system. All GranTurismo models are equipped with All-Wheel Drive transmission (AWD), and the decision to position the front differential in line with the engine has made it possible to create an ideal set-up with considerable benefits for the dynamics of the vehicle.

This positioning of the front differential meant the engine and likewise, the car's profile could be lowered, as well as bringing it closer to the centre of gravity by means of ideal mass distribution