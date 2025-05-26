Maserati MC20 Cielo Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

Maserati has introduced its new convertible supercar, the MC20 Cielo, in India. This luxury model costs Rs 5.31 crore (ex-showroom) and offers high performance with Maserati's in-house developed twin-turbocharged engine and open-top driving.

The MC20 Cielo is the convertible version of the MC20 coupe, featuring a retractable glass roof that opens or closes in just 12 seconds. This unique roof can change from transparent to opaque with the press of a button, allowing drivers to enjoy the sunlight or shade as they wish.

Maserati MC20 Cielo: Powertrain

Under the hood, the MC20 Cielo houses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine called "Nettuno," producing 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. This powerful engine allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe version. Additionally, it boasts a top speed of over 320 km/h, making it one of the fastest convertibles on the market.

Maserati MC20 Cielo: Features

The Cielo has a slightly slower acceleration due to the extra weight of its folding roof. Weighing 1,560kg, it is 85 kg heavier than the MC20 coupe. Its glass roof measures 909 mm in length and 615 mm in width, unlike many other convertibles that use steel or cloth. Apart from the convertible glass roof, the MC20 Cielo shares all features and options with the MC20, which was launched in 2023 with a price tag of Rs 3.69 crore.

In addition, Maserati is also offering a special edition of the MC20 Cielo called the "PrimaSerie," limited to just 60 units worldwide, featuring unique designs and badges.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is a new addition to India's luxury car market. With a strong engine, fast performance, and a unique glass roof, it's designed for car lovers who want both speed and luxury.